Commuters struggle to move forward in a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains at University road in Karachi. -Online

KARACHI: With the first spell of monsoon rainfall wreaking havoc across the country, Sindh and Balochistan have received more rainfall than the 30-year average during the initial 9 days of July, according to the statistics of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Sharing the latest statistics of the PMD on her Twitter handle, Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman revealed that the country receives an average of 13.1mm of rain during the period July 1 to 9, but this year, Pakistan has received 41.1mm of rain during the same period — 213.7% more rainfall than the 30-year average.

Likewise, Balochistan used to receive an average 6.9mm of rainfall from July 1 to 9, but this year the province has received 45.9mm of showers- 39mm or “567%” more than average.

Sindh normally records 10.5mm of rainfall during the initial 9 days of the month, however, the province receives 72.1mm of showers during the period — “585%” more rainfall than the average, said Sherry Rehman.

Chief meteorologist fears urban flooding in Karachi

Earlier in the day, fearing urban flooding in low-lying areas in Karachi, Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said that the ongoing intermittent monsoon rains are expected to continue to wreak havoc on the metropolis till this evening or tonight.

Talking to Geo News, the chief meteorologist forecast heavy showers in the suburban areas of the metropolis during the day, adding that the prevailing monsoon system has maintained its high intensity.

“A low air pressure is present near Thatta and Badin,” the meteorologist said, adding that humidity from the Arabian Sea was strengthening the rain-bearing system.

The intensity of the monsoon currents could be equivalent to that of tomorrow’s or it could be higher than that, he added.

Under the influence of the monsoon currents, rains are expected in the port city from today afternoon, said the meteorologist.

Different parts of the port city today continued to receive light-to-heavy showers.

Islamabad’s Sector H-13 partially sinks

Flash floods triggered by four hours of torrential rains caused widespread devastation in Islamabad’s Sector H-13, where rainwater entered the houses on Saturday.

As per the details, the capital city received non-stop heavy rains coupled with strong winds for at least four hours.

Following the heavy showers, rainwater entered the houses in the low-lying sector, causing losses of millions of rupees to the people. The residents complained that the rescue teams did not reach the area to aid those stranded.

Later in the morning, Commissioner Irfan Nawaz said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad along with the district administration was draining the water with de-watering pumps.

Heavy showers in twin cities

In Rawalpindi, the Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued a high alert, advising the people to remain cautious.

Heavy equipment has been delivered to low-lying areas, and authorities are monitoring the water flow in Nullah Lai, according to the WASA Managing Director, Muhammad Tanveer.

According to MD WASA, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have received a total of 55mm of rain. He said the water level at the Katarian point of Nullah Lai is 12 feet, while at Gawalmandi Bridge is nine feet.

A WASA spokesman said that rescue teams have been deployed to Committee Chowk Underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, and Jamia Masjid Road.