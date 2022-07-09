Met Office says that Karachi is likely to receive more rain today. Photo: Twitter/@ZubairKhanPK

KARACHI: Fearing urban flooding in low-lying areas in Karachi, Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz on Saturday said that the ongoing intermittent monsoon rains are expected to continue to wreak havoc on the metropolis till this evening or tonight as six more people lost their lives in rain-related incidents on Friday.

Talking to Geo News, the chief meteorologist forecast heavy showers in the suburban areas of the metropolis during the day, adding that the prevailing monsoon system has maintained its high intensity.

“A low air pressure is present near Thatta and Badin,” the meteorologist said, adding that humidity from the Arabian Sea was strengthening the rain-bearing system.

The intensity of the monsoon currents could be equivalent to that of tomorrow’s or it could be higher than that, he added.

Under the influence of the monsoon currents, rains are expected in the port city from today afternoon, said the meteorologist.

Different parts of the port city today continued to receive light-to-heavy showers.



A flooded city

Intermittent rains once again exposed the city’s drainage system and the Sindh government’s claims regarding its rain emergency plans. Several main roads and streets were completely flooded, while hundreds of commuters were stranded without any help.

Rainwater entered various houses in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 12. A resident, Aslam Siddiqui, said the Cantonment Board Faisal had not gotten the stormwater drain cleaned, resulting in flash floods in the neighbourhood.

“Just two days before Eid our furniture, carpets and clothes have been damaged,” he said, adding that all their focus had been on saving their sacrificial animals, so they could not manage to secure much from their house.

Mosamiyat, Munawar Chowrangi, Jauhar Chowrangi and Jauhar Morr were blocked for traffic movement because these areas were flooded with knee-deep water. The newly constructed University Road, on which millions of rupees were spent, was also completely underwater, and inaccessible for vehicular traffic from Nipa to Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

New MA Jinnah Road and Jehangir Road, where the ruling PPP's and the Jamaat-e-Islami’s headquarters are situated, were also completely submerged by rainwater.

The traffic police said Shahrah-e-Faisal at Drigh Road was flooded with rainwater and inaccessible for traffic movement, while Rashid Minhas Road at Jauhar Morr, Lalu Khait towards Hassan Square, University Road at Safari Park, Nipa and Hassan Square were flooded and traffic was stuck.

After the Korangi River flooded, the Korangi Causeway was closed for traffic, leaving the commuters to use only the narrow two-lane Jam Sadiq flyover to reach any other part of the city.

Qayyumabad Chowrangi and the expressway were also badly affected due to the accumulation of rainwater, disrupting traffic movement from District Korangi towards the South and East districts.

Due to the overflow of Thado Dam in Gadap Town during the wee hours, the M-9 was submerged and affected traffic movement. Floodwater entered the Northern Bypass at the M-9 and later entered the residential area of Saadi Town, bringing traffic movement to a complete halt on the highway.

Several people visiting the sacrificial animal market or making their way back from the market found themselves stuck in traffic due to the flooding of the Super Highway. The Karachi Development Authority’s team reached the M9 for a rescue and drainage operation late in the night.

‘Uninterrupted power’

K-Electric said in its press statement that it has been ensuring uninterrupted power supply to major parts of the city during the ongoing monsoon rains. The KE spokesperson stressed that the maximum number of affected feeders were fewer than 150 of the over 1,900 in the company’s network.

The spokesperson said that the majority of them were temporarily powered down due to the prevalence of illegal connections or waterlogging, which could pose a safety hazard, adding that power to these areas was immediately restored upon receiving clearance from the ground teams.

“Heavy rains causing waterlogging in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Gadap areas affected the operations, and the utility requested civic agencies for support in draining water to safe levels to begin restoration efforts.”

Expressing sympathies and offering condolences to the families who lost their loved ones due to electrocution, KE categorically stated that no utility infrastructure was involved in any of the incidents reported.