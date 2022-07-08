People struggle to move forward in a flooded road after heavy monsoon rain in Karachi on July 08, 2022. -Online

KARACHI: The metropolis is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder today under the influence of a strong monsoon system stretched from Central India to Pakistan’s Gwadar, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Karachi is under a weather system that is lashing the city intermittently for the last couple of days, multiplying the miseries of the citizens due to prolonged power outages, waterlogging and flooding of low-lying areas.

Sindh’s Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said that heavy rain is expected in some parts of Karachi from noon due to the current weather system affecting the country.

Meanwhile, a weather expert told Geo News that moderate to heavy rain is expected in Karachi today. The coastal areas of Thatta, Badin and Karachi are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

In a fresh advisory issued on Thursday, the PMD said monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country but are likely to weaken over the next 24 hours before strengthening over the weekend.



Under the influence of this weather system, said the PMD, rain with wind and thunder showers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Karachi and other Sindh cities, including Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Hyderabad, Thatta Badin and Balochistan cities during July 8 and 9.

It added that rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara from July 9 to 12 with occasional gaps.

The PMD further said that heavy rainfall is also expected in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha on July 9 and 10.

Impacts: