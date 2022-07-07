Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurates Blue Line and Green Line Metro Bus Service in Islamabad. Photo: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to commuters in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the much-awaited Blue Line and Green Line metro bus services in the capital.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Shahbaz Sharif vowed to ensure transparency in the execution of public welfare projects. Stressing the need for timely completion of development projects, he said the law will take its course in case of any negligence.

Expressing the commitment to collectively steer the country out of immense challenges, the prime minister said that Pakistan will definitely reach its development destination, Radio Pakistan reported.

Global petrol prices

Expressing satisfaction over the decrease in the prices of petroleum products in the international market, he said this will help bring down inflationary pressures currently faced by the people.

Later, in a tweet, PM Shahbaz said that the new bus services are "part of our efforts to provide efficient and comfortable public transport system".

"It will address problems of traffic load, fuel cost and environmental hazards," he said.



‘Will shift govt buildings on solar energy'

Also in his address during the launch ceremony, the prime minister said a comprehensive plan is being worked out to shift tube wells, government buildings, hospitals, schools, buildings and households to solar energy to rid the nation of the expensive electricity currently being produced from oil and gas.

Describing the launch of the new transport service in the federal cabinet as an important step, he said this will benefit different segments of society. He said this service will be kept free for one month. He said funds will also be provided for the signal-free Islamabad expressway from Koral to Rawat.

In his remarks, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that projects worth Rs30 billion have been envisaged for the federal capital.

He said the ground breaking of signal free Islamabad expressway from Koral to Rawat will be performed after Eid ul Azha whilst the coverage of Islamabad Safe City project will be enhanced from thirty to one hundred percent during the current fiscal year.