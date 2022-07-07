One policeman killed, four injured in Mardan explosion

MARDAN: At least one policeman was killed and four others injured in an explosion inside a police check post in Mardan, police said on Thursday.
Talking to journalists, the Mardan district police officer (DPO) said that one police personnel was martyred and four others, including two policemen, received injuries when a bomb exploded in the Chamtar police check post.
Among the injured, two were passers-by, he added.
Following the explosion, heavy contingents of police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the policeman’s body to the hospital for treatment and legal formalists.
The police have launched investigations to ascertain the nature and intensity of the blast.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.
