Karachi weather update: Met Office forecasts more rains in city today

KARACHI: As most parts of the port city received light to moderate intermitted showers with thunder and lightning for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, the Met Office forecast more rains in Karachi on Thursday (today).
Due to the intermitted showers, rainwater accumulated in low-lying areas of Karachi, causing hardship to commuters and pedestrians. The met office said that light to heavy monsoon rains are expected in Karachi today, adding that the weather will remain cloudy in the metropolis.
In a statement, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) warned, “Strong moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts.”
Under the influence of the weather system, heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Panjgur, Turbat and other areas of Balochistan, it added.
The PMD said, “More rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir, Islamabad, northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan."
Chaman administration says that more than 70 houses are affected by floods in Badizai and Torkhel areas
On July 6, the Sindh home department wrote a letter to the Punjab government and requested the authorities to arrest...
PMD says monsoon currents may continue to penetrate the country during the next 24 hours
Imran Khan says elements involved in alleged "foreign conspiracy" would be unmasked, but it would harm national...
As per revised timetable, papers scheduled to be held on July 8, 16, and 18 will now be taken from July 27 to 29
Fawad Chaudhry says Hamza Shahbaz used relief granted by top court for political gain