Karachi weather update: Met Office forecasts more rains in city today

Met Office forecasts more monsoon rains in Karachi today. Photo: Geo News/file

KARACHI: As most parts of the port city received light to moderate intermitted showers with thunder and lightning for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, the Met Office forecast more rains in Karachi on Thursday (today).

Due to the intermitted showers, rainwater accumulated in low-lying areas of Karachi, causing hardship to commuters and pedestrians. The met office said that light to heavy monsoon rains are expected in Karachi today, adding that the weather will remain cloudy in the metropolis.

In a statement, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) warned, “Strong moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts.”

Under the influence of the weather system, heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Panjgur, Turbat and other areas of Balochistan, it added.

The PMD said, “More rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir, Islamabad, northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan."