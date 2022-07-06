Recording to expose a crime is not a crime: Rana Sanullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. -Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that any recording — either audio or video — made to expose a crime is not a crime unless it is done to blackmail someone.

The interior minister made these remarks in Islamabad while addressing a press conference where he was asked to comment on the alleged audio of Bushra Bibi in which she could be heard directing the PTI social media head to run trends against party rivals and declare them traitors.

The audio has sparked a debate over privacy issues, while the PTI has demanded the top court take notice of the leaked audio. There are reports that alleged audio of former prime minister Imran Khan talking to his principal secretary Azam Khan may also be released.

“If a recording is made to expose a criminal offence, it is not a crime and if a recording is done to blackmail, it is a crime,” the minister said.

TTP talks

Rana Sanaullah said the dialogue process with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is currently in a “pre-dialogue” stage and will be taken forward under the supervision of the Parliament.

He termed the briefing of the military leadership to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security a “comprehensive” one.

The minister said it was decided to constitute a committee comprising not only government officials but also representatives from political parties in order to move forward on the matter of dialogue with political consensus.

He said anything will be accepted or rejected after the approval of the Parliament.

Responding to questions, the Interior Minister said that PTI chairman Khan cannot scare anybody through his threats, blackmailing and conspiracy narrative.

He said the former prime minister should respond to the corruption that happened during his tenure.