Indian plane departs for New Delhi after Pakistani engineers fix its fault

KARACHI: The Indian passenger plane, which made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) a day earlier after developing a technical fault during the journey, finally departed for New Delhi in the wee hours of Wednesday after Pakistani engineers fixed its fault.



Sources within the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) said that the Boeing 737 Max-8 of SpiceJet, flight no SG-9922 flew to New Delhi Wednesday morning after the engineers of Pakistan International Airlines fixed the fault.

They said that the flight took off at 3:24am and landed safely in New Delhi at 5:35am. According to the sources, this plane is three years old and it took its first flight in December, 2018.

The CAA spokesperson said that the passengers of the stranded plane had been allowed to stay at a lounge in Karachi airport after the emergency landing. Later, they were boarded on to another plane and flew to Dubai after a 12-hour stay.

However, the unfit aircraft stayed in Karachi for repairs for 18 hours.