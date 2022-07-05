Heavy rains wreak havoc in Balochistan, claim 10 lives

Heavy rains and flash floods wreak havoc in Balochistan. Photo: file

QUETTA: Torrential rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in Balochistan, killing at least 10 people, it emerged on Tuesday.

As per the details, the death toll in rain-related incidents climbed to 10 after four more people lost their lives in the province today.

At least six people died a day earlier in rain-related incidents and 13 were injured in different parts of Balochistan, including the provincial capital of Quetta, according to authorities.

Today, as the downpour continued, a miner’s body was found dead who was swept away in Mach, according to Levies sources.

Five mine workers were swept away in a flood, out of whom one died, two were saved, and the search for two others is still underway, the sources added.

In Toba Achakzai, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that a shepherd and his flock of 200 animals were swept away in a flood.

The PDMA said that the shepherd’s body has been recovered, while all the animals had also passed away.

In Tooba Kakri, Pishin, and Qilla Saifullah, the floods damaged more than 100 houses, gardens, and fields, the authority added.

The PMDA warned that the heavy rains would pound the areas and the flood-like conditions would continue as well.

Moreover, in Nasirabad, five people were swept away in a flood — one died, two were saved, and the search for one is still underway.