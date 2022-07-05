Inter Part-I Annual Examination 2022: What will be new BISE exam schedule in Punjab?

The file photo shows students appearing in exams. -APP/File phot

LAHORE: The Punjab education authorities are mulling to postpone different papers of the Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2022 which were scheduled on July 8 due to Eid holidays and by-polls in 20 constituencies.



According to sources, the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) Controller of Examinations has proposed the postponement and recommended to hold exams after elections.

It has been suggested to re-schedule the papers to be held on July 8, 2022 with a revised date of July 29 because of the Eid-ul-Azha holidays and reschedule the papers of July 16 and 18 to July 27 and 28, 2022, respectively because of by-elections.

The sources further said the proposal has been forwarded to the PBCC Chairman while a formal approval in this regard would be granted by the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab.