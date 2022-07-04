Karachi's COVID-19 positivity rate tops 20%

A shopping mall official (L) checks the body temperature of a customer in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: As the country continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 infections, Karachi on Monday posted a 20.61% positivity rate— the highest in the country.

According to the latest statistics shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio has remained high in the past couple of weeks, with the country posting an infection rate of more than 4% in the last 24 hours as well.

The NIH stats showed that the positivity ratio shot up to 4.61% in the last 24 hours, up from 3.88% a day earlier. Two more patients succumbed to the virus during the same period.

A total of 14,632 tests were conducted out of which 675 returned positive, up from 650 infections that were reported yesterday, according to the health authorities.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in critical care units climbed to 153, while two more patients suffering from the infection died overnight.

City-wise statistics showed that Karachi’s positivity ratio jumped to 20.61% and Abbottabad’s infection rate reached 5.88%, while Peshawar posted 4.51%.

‘Mortality rate from COVID-19 stands at 1.5%’

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has said that the mortality rate from COVID-19 stands at 1.5% in the country.

Expressing concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the hospitals across the country, the minister advised the people to avoid the rush at tourist spots during the Eid holidays. He maintained that the government was not mulling to impose a smart lockdown for now and hoped it will not be needed.

“86% of the country’s total population has been vaccinated [against the virus],” he added.