A traffic cop regulates traffic amid heavy downpour. Photo: Geo.tv/files

KARACHI: The port city is expected to receive heavy to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms after 2pm today as part of the season's first monsoon spell, said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz on Thursday.



Talking to Geo News, Sardar Sarfaraz said, “A good amount of rainfall is expected in Karachi at noon and in the evening.”

He maintained that the rains may begin to fall after 2 pm and are expected to continue till late night. “The metropolis is likely to receive rains during the next two days and on Eid ul Adha,” forecast the chief meteorologist.

Sindh has not received enough rains during the first spell of the monsoon as the prevailing rain-bearing system has weakened, revealed Sarfaraz.

In a statement, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said, “Hot and humid/partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the country with chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

A day earlier, the Met Office had informed that the current weather system in Sindh and Balochistan has weakened, as its core has shifted to the south-southwest of Karachi in the Arabian Sea.



However, it may give rain-wind-thundershower at scattered places in Sindh and Balochistan from Sunday to Wednesday.