Rajanpur man arrested for raping woman on bus

An activist holds a placard during a protest against rape. — AFP / Sajjad Hussain

RAJANPUR: A man has recently been arrested by the police for raping a woman on a passenger bus.

According to the police, the man, who worked as a bus conductor, raped the woman, 30, when other passengers got off the bus to have a meal at a roadside hotel.

The woman was travelling from Karachi to Bhakkar on her own, so when the conductor saw her sitting on the bus while everyone else was gone, he forcibly took her to the back seat of the vehicle and raped her.



The conductor has been arrested, police said, adding that when he was interrogated, he confessed to committing the crime.

A case has also been registered on the complaint of the woman, while her medical tests have also proved that she was sexually assaulted.

Police added that the incident came to light when the woman did not get off the bus and a fellow passenger got onto the bus again to check on her. He caught the conductor red-handed raping the woman.