Prince Charles' foundation to hire new audit manager after ‘cash for access’ claims

Prince Charles' charity is reportedly hiring new audit manager after it was accused of offering ‘cash for access’.
Daily Mail on Sunday reported that the Prince of Wales' foundation, based at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, has advertised for a new ‘compliance and internal audit manager’.
The charity is reportedly looking forward to meeting all legal standards and developing policies on subjects including ‘anti-money laundering; conflicts; anti-bribery and corruption’.
The update on the foundation’s website states that the newly-created role in the organization aims to ‘improve our operations by bringing a systematic and disciplined approach to our risk management, control and compliance processes’.
The new audit manager will “support the growth of the foundation as it continues to deliver its impactful charitable activities,” the spokesperson said.
This came after the charity landed in hot waters over its fundraising activities and allegations that Michael Fawcett -the prince’s former aide and chief executive at the foundation, helped “broker a knighthood and British citizenship for a billionaire Saudi donor” the outlet reported.
US musician Grimes got in early, managing to bag almost $6 million for some fantasy-inspired art last year.
A charity watchdog claimed that Prince Charles’ 19 letters revealed his interest in securing donations
Prince William is expected to modernise the monarchy and use his platform to speak his mind on issues that matter.
British model Naomi Campbell was the first to react to Johnny Depp photo.
Adele shows concern for audience during latest performance
Princess Diana's brother says London memorial evokes sense of sadness