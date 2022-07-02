Top Pakistani military official meets Iranian president

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza meeting Iran President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati in this photo released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on July 2, 2022.

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Iran, called on President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati in Tehran, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

During the meeting, both sides expressed the desire to initiate meaningful and long-lasting security and defence cooperation between the two countries, said the military’s media wing.

Matters of bilateral strategic interest, regional security environment including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed in the meeting, said the ISPR.

General Nadeem Raza also held separate meetings with Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and Commander of Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.

“The dignitaries discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties,” read the statement.

Both sides highlighted that common borders should be “Borders of Peace and Friendship”, it added.

The Iranian military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan's armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at General Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the Chairman JCSC.