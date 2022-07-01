Supreme Court CM Punjab verdict: Hamza Shahbaz, Pervez Elahi welcome ruling

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi (left) and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz. — APP/File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Friday said that in the last three months several constitutional crises were witnessed which can place the province at number one in the Guinness Book of World Records.



Speaking to journalists, he said that on July 17 the people will cast vote in the by-polls in favour of whoever they want in government.

Hamza, while commenting on today’s Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the re-election of the Punjab chief minister, said that he informed the apex court that if he did not have numbers he wouldn’t be standing in the court.

The Supreme Court today announced that the re-election for the Punjab chief minister’s slot would be held on July 22 — after the provincial government, PTI, and PML-Q reached a consensus on the matter.

“PTI candidates were standing by my side, therefore I told the court that re-elections can be held today,” he said, adding that no matter whatever happens “I will continue to work for the betterment of the people”.

Regarding the increase in the price of petroleum products, announced a day earlier, the CM said that the coalition government took this decision with a heavy heart.

“The decision to increase the price of petroleum products isn’t political it was taken to save the country from bankruptcy,” he said.

Further, the chief minister said he was “working day and night” to provide relief to the masses. He added that whatever the outcome of the July 17 by-election, the party would accept it.

Hamza said that after the by-election results are in, whomever the people choose should become the chief minister.

‘Very good decision’

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi said that the session scheduled to be held on July 22 will be held as per rules without political interference and police intervention.

Terming today’s verdict a “very good decision”, Elahi said that the apex court accepted all the demands put forward by them.

“The number of members of the House will be completed by July 22 and then re-election will be held,” he said, adding that he hoped that the mutual consensus shown in court would be visible in the assembly on July 22.