Video: Senior journalist Ayaz Amir criticises Imran Khan at PTI function

ISLAMABAD: Columnist Ayaz Amir came down hard on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in an event organised by the party on Friday.
The senior journalist, while speaking at the event with Imran Khan present, held him partly responsible for the ills the country is facing.
Lashing out at the PTI chairman, the journalist said people were told that the captain in his cricketing days revolutionised the team and what not.
“You handed over the country to property dealers,” Amir told Khan, who smiled in response.
