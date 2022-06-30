Karachi weather update: Light rain likely in metropolis today

Karachi received light rain in the wee hours on Thursday with the forecast of more rainfall tonight. -APP/File

KARACHI: The metropolis is expected to receive light rain tonight with cloudy weather as the monsoon season starts in the country, a top Pakistan Meteorological Department official told Geo News Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that partly cloudy weather is expected in Karachi today and tomorrow with a chance of light rain in Karachi at night.

Sarfaraz said that the intensity of the first spell of monsoon will be high in Sindh, adding that heavy intermittent rainfall is likely in Karachi on the evening or night of July 2 with strong winds blowing at a speed of 81 km per hour.

The weatherman said that 50-70 mm of rain may fall if the monsoon system touches Karachi and if the centre of the monsoon system passes through it, the city will receive more than 100 mm of rainfall.

Karachi is at risk of urban flooding, Sardar Sarfraz warned. He also advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea from July 3-5.

A weather system from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea entered Sialkot, Narowal last night, he said, adding this will intensify in the upper part of the country today while these winds will affect eastern Sindh from July 2.