Ishaq Dar says plans regarding return to Pakistan 'almost confirmed'

Former finance minister and senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar Tuesday said that his plans to return to Pakistan were "almost confirmed."



Speaking to a British broadcaster, the former finance minister said that he will take oath as a Senator upon his arrival in the country.



Dar said that his treatment is expected to be completed within the next 10-12 days. "The British doctors are hopeful that the treatment will be completed soon," he added.

Addressing rumours regarding him replacing Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Dar said that the decision will be made by the party leadership.



Dar further told the broadcaster that the tax-return case registered against him was “false and was fabricated". He added that there since was “no truth to the case,” Interpool — International Criminal Police Organisation — issued him a clean chit.

Well-informed sources told Geo News that Dar is expected to arrive in Pakistan in the third week of July as all preparations have been completed.



Sources revealed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif allowed Dar to visit Pakistan as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked him to return and head the economic team.

They further added that Dar will face all cases registered against him and a legal team has also been formed which would fight all legal battles.

The former finance minister has been out of the country since October 2017 on account of his medical treatment.

He has since been declared a "proclaimed offender" in a corruption case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).