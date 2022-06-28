Karachi likely to receive monsoon rains from July 1: PMD

A traffic cop regulates traffic amid heavy downpour. Photo: Geo.tv/files

KARACHI: The port city is likely to experience the first spell of this season’s monsoon rains from July 1 to 5, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per the statement issued by the Met Office, rain-windstorm/thundershower (Isolated heavy falls) are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and other cities from next Friday.

The PMD said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from June 29 (tomorrow) which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

The Met Office forecast that the country is expected to receive the first spell of monsoon showers from June 30.

Under the influence of the weather system, rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar and other parts of the country from June 30 to July 4.

“Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad from July 2 to 4 and in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 3 to 5,” read the statement.

The Met Office advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the period. The PMD advised the fishermen to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 3 to 5.

Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan and Kohlu during the forecast period, it added.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree, warned the Met Office.

It also advised the commuters and tourists to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.