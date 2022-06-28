First spell of monsoon rains likely to hit Pakistan from June 30: Met Office

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received light rain. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast that the country is expected to receive the first spell of monsoon showers from June 30.

In a statement, the Met Office said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from June 29 (tomorrow), which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

Under the influence of the system, the expected weather will be as under:

Rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from June 30 to July 4.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower (Isolated heavy falls) are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad and Sibbi from July 1-5.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad from July 2 to 4, and in Karachi and Hyderabad from 03rd to 05th July.

The Met Office advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the period. The PMD further advised the fishermen to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 3 to 5.

Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan and Kohlu during the forecast period, it added.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree, warned the Met Office.

It also advised the commuters and tourists to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.