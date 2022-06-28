MDCAT Curriculum 2022: PMC revises weightage of subjects

Picture showing candidates taking the MDCAT exam. Photo: File/Geo/tv

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has revised the weightage of subjects with minor changes and removed the topic of gout from the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) curriculum 2022.

As per the details, the 12th meeting of the PMDC, headed by its President Dr Arshad Taqi, approved the weightage of subjects with minor changes upon the recommendations of the National Medical & Dental Academic Board in respect of the MDCAT curriculum.

The board’s recommendations are based on inputs from the provincial higher secondary boards while confirming that the MDCAT curriculum is in line with the National Curriculum 2006 as well as with the provincial curriculums and does not exceed or appear to hold anything to be out of the syllabus.

Weightage of questions

As per the policy decision shared by the PMC on its Twitter handle, the weightage of questions in the subjects of the MDCAT curriculum has been slightly modified: biology from 32% to 34%, physics and chemistry from 26.5% to 27%, English from 10% to 9%, and logical reasoning from 5% to 3%. The test will consist of 210 questions based on the above.

The meeting also approved reducing the MDCAT pass mark for the dental programme from 65% to 55% for the upcoming admissions in dental colleges of the country.