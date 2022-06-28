Protest against power cuts enters second day on Karachi’s Mauripur Road

KARACHI: Frustrated with K-Electric’s prolonged and unscheduled power load-shedding, residents of Lyari and its adjourning areas continued their protest on the Mauripur Road for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, causing massive traffic jams across the city.



The traffic on the city’s key artery has been suspended for over 15 hours. Besides patients, women were the worst affected by the massive traffic jam.



Clashes erupted between the police and the protesters when the officials tried to restore traffic on the road on Tuesday. The police baton-charged the protesters to disperse them. Meanwhile, the stone-pelting by the protesters left one police personnel injured.

On the other hand, the police took at least four protesters into custody. Following the clashes with the police, a large number of protesters again blocked the road.

Long queues of vehicles could be seen on the Hub River Road from Naval Colony to Agra Taj Colony and Gulbai to Siemens Chowrangi.

More load-shedding likely in July: PM Shehbaz

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country might face increased load-shedding in the coming month of July.

His comments came during a meeting with PML-N members of the National Assembly and allied parties in the federal capital.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan could not get its required liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, but that the coalition government is trying to make the deal possible.

Pakistan’s monthly fuel oil imports are set to hit a four-year high in June, Refinitiv data showed, as the country struggles to buy LNG for power generation amid a heatwave that is driving demand.

Pakistan is facing an escalation of its power crisis after it failed to agree on a deal for natural gas supply next month. Tenders for July were scrapped due to high price, and low participation as the nation is already taking action to tackle widespread blackouts.