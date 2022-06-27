Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Peoples Intra District Bus Service in Karachi

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari inaugurates the Peoples Intra District Bus Service in Karachi. Photo: Radio Pakistan

KARACHI: In a bid to facilitate the people with state-of-the-art transport service, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday inaugurated the Peoples Intra District Bus Service in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of his cabinet including Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the portfolio of transport were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

In the first phase, the 30-bus fleet will run on a 29-kilometre-long route from the Model Colony to Tower. At least 240 air-conditioned buses will be run phase-wise on seven routes in the port city.

Provincial Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the fare of the People's Bus Service would be from 25 to 50 rupees. He said that PPP is always trying to develop the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Peoples’ Bus Service is a project separate from the network of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines.



The bus service will commence its operations on Route 1 from Model Colony to Tower covering 29.5 kilometres having 38 stations, read the statement.

The other six routes include the areas from North Karachi to Indus Hospital (Korangi) distance 32.9km; Nagan Chowrangi to Singer Chowrangi (Korangi Industrial Area) 33km; North Karachi to Dockyard 30.4km; Surjani Town to PAF Masroor 28.2km; Gulshan-i-Bihar (Orangi Town) to Singer Chowrangi 29km and Mosamiyat to Baldia Town 28.9km.

The provincial government has allocated Rs4 billion in its budget for next financial year 2022-23 for procuring more buses to be run in Karachi under the project.