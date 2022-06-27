Imran Khan launches Tiger Force website for registration

PTI Chairman Imran Khan urges youth to join Tiger Force. Photo: Twitter/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has urged the youth to get themselves registered in the party’s Tiger Force to foil the expected bids for rigging in the upcoming by-polls in Punjab and in the next general elections in the country.

In a video message, Imran Khan has appealed to the youth for immediate registration in the Tiger Force and has stated that youth, "especially women," will have to take responsibility for the by-elections in Punjab.



The former prime minister stated that for 30 years, the two parties — PML-N and PPP — have remained the slaves of the West and have been imposed on the people.

These two parties have "sucked people's blood and destroyed the justice system, the NAB, and other institutions." He claimed that cases involving Rs16 billion in assets had been buried and that there was no accountability.

He lamented that the government had filed eight to nine cases against him and that the incumbent government has created an environment in which "opposition is finished."

He said that the current Punjab parliament is "nothing more than a farce."