Saved Pakistan from bankruptcy: Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses press conference in Islamabad. -Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that they saved Pakistan from bankruptcy by raising the prices of petroleum products.



Addressing a joint press conference with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the finance minister takes the nation into confidence over the Chinese loan and ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Miftah Ismail said that they have reached an understanding with IMF over the budget’s measures. The minister said that he will deliver the winding-up speech of the general discussion on the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023 in the National Assembly and then they will close the budget.

“It is a historic budget as we have neither increased indirect taxes nor imposed taxes on commodities or consumption,” he added.

