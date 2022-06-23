Karachi weather update: City may receive light rain today

File photo

KARACHI: The formation of a weather system due to humidity and hot weather in the city may cause rainfall in the city again today, according to top meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz.

The weatherman said that Karachi is likely to receive light rain in the evening in Hub, Gadap Town and Surjani areas while the Thatta-Karachi coastal belt may also get some pre-monsoon rain.

He, however, added that the weather situation is not the same as yesterday.

An unexpected but strong spell of rain following a dust storm in different areas of Karachi on Wednesday evening resulted in the deaths of at least four people, including three children.

The heavy showers caused massive traffic jams on major thoroughfares due to the accumulation of rainwater, and electricity outages in several areas.



“An unexpected movement of rain-causing cells towards Karachi from Lasbela and Uthal in Balochistan caused light to moderate rain after a strong dust storm in different areas of Karachi. The highest amount of rain was recorded in Nazimabad at 38mm,” Dr Sardar Sarfaraz told The News.

He said that there were little chances of rain in Karachi under the influence of a rain-causing system active in the country, but extreme heat conditions in the city and the extra-moist conditions provided excellent conditions for the rain-causing cells to drift towards Karachi and cause rain.

“Earlier in the day, we were not sure of the rain, but as soon as rain cells started forming in the evening in Balochistan and started moving towards Karachi, we shared the possibility of rain with the PDMA as well as the media,” he said.



