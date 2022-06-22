PPP backs PML-N in upcoming by-polls on 20 Punjab Assembly seats

PPP announces to support PML-N’s candidates in the upcoming by-elections on all the 20 vacant general seats of the Punjab Assembly. Photo: Daily Jang

LAHORE: In a major development, the PPP on Wednesday announced to support PML-N’s candidates in the upcoming by-elections on the 20 vacant general seats of the Punjab Assembly, which had fallen vacant after the ECP had de-seated PTI’s dissident lawmakers for voting against the party policy.



According to the ECP schedule issued on May 26, polling will take place on July 17 while nomination papers for the by-elections can be submitted from June 4 to 7 and this will be followed by the returning officers carrying out scrutiny of the nomination papers till June 11, whereas appeals against the returning officers’ decisions can be filed till June 15.

In view of the country’s interest, the PPP has decided to support the PML-N’s candidate for all the 20 vacant seats, PPP provincial minister Hassan Murtaza said while addressing a joint press conference flanked by PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar and Malik Ahmad Khan.

Both the parties, however, will remain political rivals during the next general elections, clarified the PPP’s leader.



However, the PPP’s candidates will withdraw their nomination papers for the upcoming by-elections on the seats.



On his part, PML-N’s Malik Ahmad Khan vowed that they will jointly inflict defeat on PTI during the upcoming by-polls on all the 20 seats.

Provincial Minister Attaullah Tarar said that there were coalition governments in Punjab and the centre. He maintained that consensus and unity will be maintained in the future as well.

He maintained that they were united not only on the front of elections but also on the governance. Responding to a question, the PML-N minister warned that they will take strict action against those who will take the law into their hands.