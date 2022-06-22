VIDEO: Aamir Liaquat’s wife in tears after SHC order on autopsy





KARACHI: Renowned televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain's ex-wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal on Wednesday could not control his emotion and her eyes filled with tears after hearing the Sindh High Court’s ruling about suspending the orders for the exhumation of Hussain’s body for an autopsy.

In a video, Bushra Iqbal can be seen with tears in her eyes while standing with her daughter in the corridor of the SHC.

A two-member bench of the SHC suspended the judicial magistrate’s order. Aamir Liaquat’s children, Ahmed Aamir and Dua Aamir moved the court against the order.

‘A stranger got order for autopsy’

Talking to journalists following the ruling, Advocate Zia Ahmed Awan, the bereaved family’s counsel told the journalists that a stranger moved the court and got the order for Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy.

He maintained that the magistrate had checked the body twice and the police had also inspected the scene. The lawyer said that the “stranger” had told the court that there was a property dispute.

According to police, there was no sign of torture on Aamir Liaquat’s body, he said and argued that the autopsy was not performed on the bodies of former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Liaquat Ali Khan.

Responding to a question about the reasons behind his death, the lawyer said that they believed that Aamir Liaquat died of depression. He maintained that the bereaved family of the TV personality will move the court against those due to whom Aamir Liaquat fell into depression.

He maintained that they will approach the FIA and other institutions in this regard.