Plane with 179 on board escapes tragedy at Lahore airport

LAHORE: An Airbus 320 with 172 passengers on board escaped an accident at Allama Iqbal Airport Wednesday when the pilot tried to land the aircraft at the wrong runway but was timely alerted, saving precious lives.

According to Geo News sources, a flight from Kyrgyzstan was alerted by the control tower when the captain was about to land at the Lahore airport’s runway 18-L which is closed for the last two years.

"Upon intimation, the foreign pilot of flight 4541 took a round in the air and landed at runway 36-L," the sources said.

The Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into the matter.

There were 171 passengers on board along with eight crew members on the plane.