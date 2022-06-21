Balochistan to finally unveil budget for FY23 today

Balochistan government will present the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 today. — APP/File

QUETTA: After multiple delays, the Balochistan government, led by the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), is all set to unveil a Rs620bn “balanced” and “pro-people” budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 today (Tuesday).

Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran will present the budget for FY 2022-23 in the Balochistan Assembly today after the session was postponed twice as some details could not be finalised.

‘No new tax’

According to sources in the provincial finance ministry, no new tax will be imposed in the budget.

The government is expected to announce over Rs250 billion in the development budget under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and the outlay of non-developmental funds for FY23 is likely to be more than Rs350 billion.

According to sources in the finance department, more than 5,000 jobs will be created in the new budget, while a major chunk of the budget will be allocated for health, education, agriculture, food, rural development, communication, law and order, irrigation, clean drinking water and other sectors.

Besides this, more funds will be allocated for clean drinking water projects, while education, health and law and order are also among the priorities of the government.

The session has been summoned at 4pm today.