PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain. -File photo

KARACHI: Famous TV personality and PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat’s body will be exhumed on June 23 on a court order for autopsy, a notification from the provincial health authorities said Tuesday.

A local court had ordered to conduct a postmortem on the request of a citizen to ascertain the facts behind his death. The PTI leader died on June 9 in mysterious circumstances leading to speculations among his followers about the reasons leading to his shocking death.

Police surgeon Dr Summaya will head the six-member medical board.

Additional police surgeon Shahid Nizam, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre's Forensics Medicine Head of the Department Pervaiz Makhdoom, medico-legal officer Dr Areeb Baqai, forensic expert Dr Hari Ram and Dr Gulzar Ali are part of the medical board.

The judicial magistrate (East) in Karachi on Saturday approved the petition seeking the autopsy of the TV personality.

A petition was filed stating that Hussain's sudden death has raised suspicions among his fans and it is suspected that he was killed over a property dispute.

The petitioner requested the court to form a special board for the exhumation and autopsy of Hussain, saying that identifying the cause of his death was necessary.

In its order, the court said that Liaquat’s family — the “heirs of his grave” — have maintained that conducting the anchorperson’s post-mortem would violate the sanctity of his grave.

But the court said that if the death is suspicious and there is a fear that a crime might have been committed, then the law will have to take its course.

Responding to the order, Hussain's former wife Dr Bushra Iqbal raised several questions on performing an autopsy on Hussain.

She urged fans to be vocal in opposing the autopsy as it "is a painful procedure for dead people and Islam doesn’t allow it".

Tuba Anwar reacts

Meanwhile, Aamir Liaquat's former wife Tuba Anwar has responded sadly to the court's order saying it is painful for the family.

"If it was to be done, it should have been ordered the day when he died."