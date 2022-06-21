A traffic cop regulates traffic amid heavy downpour. Photo: Geo.tv/files

KARACHI: The first spell of pre-monsoon rains is likely to begin in Karachi from today (Tuesday) and it will continue till June 22, forecast the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD).

According to the Met Office, the port city is expected to receive rain along with thunderstorm today evening.

The Met Department has also forecast rain over the next two days in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmor, Shikarpoor, Jacobabad, Nawabshah and other parts of Sindh.

Late night on Monday, parts of Lahore received heavy rainfall, while Kasur, Chunian, Shiekhupora, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad also witnessed pre-monsoon rainfall.

According to the PMD, there are also good chances of rain with thunderstorm and strong winds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and north-east Balochistan.

However, the weather department has also issued a warning to passengers and tourists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, urging them to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travelling.

‘Heavy rains may trigger land sliding’

In its daily report, the PMD warned, “Heavy falls may trigger land sliding in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 36 hours.”

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/rivers in KP, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and northeast Balochistan, read the statement.

It further warned that heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Windstorms may damage loose structures in KP, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, said the PMD.