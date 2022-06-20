ECP releases asset details of CM Hamza Shahbaz, Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz speaks to journalists during a press conference in Lahore, on June 16, 2022 (left) and former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar addressing a public gathering at Mailsi, on March 6, 2022. — APP/File

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz owns assets worth more than Rs400 million, according to the asset details that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released Monday.

The election commission released the details of assets owned by lawmakers from the Punjab Assembly today.

In the details released by the commission, it showed that the chief minister has accumulated assets worth more than Rs410 million. The ECP documents showed that Hamza owns 11 houses, with a value of over Rs130 million.

The documents also showed that the chief minister’s first wife owns assets worth 5 million and his second wife has accumulated assets of more than 30 million.

Apart from his assets, the chief minister, in the documents submitted to the ECP, has shown that he is in debt of nearly Rs100 million.

Former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, according to the documents he submitted to the ECP, owns assets of Rs58 million, while ex-provincial minister Aleem Khan has assets of Rs700 million.

Former education minister Murad Raas owns assets worth Rs380 million and PTI MPA Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed has accumulated assets of Rs180 million.

According to the ECP, Punjab Assembly speaker Pervez Elahi owns assets worth over Rs200 million. He owns non-agricultural land worth over Rs60 million.

The Punjab Assembly speaker has declared a flour mill of Rs9.9 million while his wife owns assets worth Rs100 million.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan is the owner of assets worth Rs10 million. However, he did not declare the value of agricultural lands.

Minister of Finance Department and Revenue Punjab Awais Leghari owns assets worth Rs440 million.