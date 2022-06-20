Murtaza Wahab served with show-cause notice

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab speaks to media persons during a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building in Karachi, on March 31, 2022. — PPI

KARACHI: In a case pertaining to construction on the land belonging to Frere Hall and other historic edifices, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday served a show-cause notice to Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

In today’s hearing, the high court expressed anger over constructing a new structure on the land allotted to Frere Hall and sought an explanation from the Karachi administrator. At the same time, the court stopped the local administration from further construction on the designated land.

Civil society members last Sunday staged a protest against the district administration over the installation of a gate at the boundary of the Frere Hall gardens.

The court also directed Wahab to demolish the newly-constructed gate and submit a report in this regard.

The petitioner had informed the court that Frere Hall was a historic edifice, therefore, no new construction can be carried out on its land.