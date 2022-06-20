PM Shahbaz orders formation of task force on minorities’ rights

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News/screengrab/file

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to protect the rights of minority groups in the country, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday approved the establishment of a task force on the rights of minorities.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shahbaz stated: “Our non-Muslim citizens are part & parcel of our national fabric.”

This body will oversee the implementation of measures regarding the rights of minorities and will present quarterly reports to him, wrote the prime minister.

Two Sikhs shot dead in Peshawar

On May 15, two Sikh men were gunned down by unidentified armed men in Peshawar.

Police said that the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fled after shooting the Sikh men dead, adding that a search operation has been launched to trace the culprits.

The deceased were identified as Ranjeet Singh and Kanwaljeet Singh.

Speaking to Geo News, Saddar SP Aqiq Hussain said that the Counter-Terrorism Department registered a case against the murder of the Sikh men.

"The incident appears to be a terrorist attack. The CCTV footage will be acquired and the suspects will be arrested soon," SP Hussain said.

PM Shehbaz strongly condemned the incident and directed the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure the immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits.

He also urged the chief minister to ensure steps for the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens, particularly non-Muslims.

The prime minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased and observed that enmity with Pakistan was the reason behind this act of terrorism.

He expressed his resolve to eliminate the enemies of the country and assured the bereaved families of complete support from the federal government.