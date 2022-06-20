Imaan Mazari unequivocally apologises for derogatory remarks

Human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir. Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Human rights activist Imaan Mazari on Monday unequivocally apologised at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for her derogatory remarks against institutions.

The case was registered against the daughter of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari at Islamabad's Ramna Police Station under PPC Sections 138 (Abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

The lawyer had issued remarks against the institutions when her mother was detained by Punjab’s anti-corruption department in a case related to the encroachment of a piece of land in District Rajanpur.

In the FIR, the complainant had said: "The above-named lady abused the senior military leadership of the Pakistan Army. Her derogatory statements are highly disparaging."

"Such statements, made with the intent to cause and create unrest and Chaos in the Pakistan Army which is also leading to the punishable offence," the FIR read.

During today’s hearing, Imaan Mazari appeared before the court along with her lawyer. Her counsel told the court that they became part of the investigation despite reservations on the court’s orders.

“We were giving a statement to the police but they were recording something else. We had told them that we would submit a written statement.”

The court said that being a responsible citizen Imaan Mazari shouldn’t have passed such remarks under normal circumstances, adding she has now tendered an unconditional apology and that there is no need for the FIR against her.

“She has apologized and regretted it. She has also assured to not commit the offence again,” it said.

“Imaan Mazari has apologized, what else do you want?” CJP asked the defence ministry lawyer.



She should apologise for her statement in the press, the ministry lawyer said.

To which, Justice Minallah said, “look at the time of this statement, what had happened to her mother at that time.”

The defence ministry's counsel said, “Imaan Mazari is like our daughter but look at her previous conduct.”

After the arguments were concluded, the chief justice accepted Mazari’s plea of dismissing the case and quashed the FIR filed against her.