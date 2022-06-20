Country to head towards anarchy if free and fair elections are not held, warns Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing party workers via video link. — Screengrab/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday warned that the country would head to anarchy if free and fair elections are not held.

Addressing his party supporters protesting against inflation, via video link, the former prime minister said that he fears that Pakistan’s economy is in “danger”.



Repeating his claim of an American conspiracy to topple his government, the PTI chairman said that “neutrals” were told about it and warned that the country will be ruined if the PTI is removed from power and the incoming government will not be able to save it.

Khan added that the “neutrals” were warned about all this when there was time to defeat the conspiracy.



The PTI chairman said that when the no-confidence motion took place the dollar was at 178 and today it has reached 208. He added that he believes the country is at the same stage where Sri Lanka is at.

“Miftah Ismail asked American envoy to get relief. Nothing is free everything has a price, US will take our real freedom as a price,” warned Imran Khan. He also advised the finance minister and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that the Americans have a price for everything.



The former prime minister also claimed that the incumbent rulers wanted to take an “NRO 2” and they took it.

“If these rulers are imposed on the country for long then they will bury the institutions. The whole nation has to fight together,” said Khan.

'Call for country's betterment'

The PTI chairman said that people protest for the betterment of their country, adding that citizens are given the right to raise their voices against injustice.



“I told you to come out today for your betterment. Because I fear that the petrol prices that have risen today will not stop here,” the former prime minister told his supporters.

The PTI chairman said that he expects to see inflation rise further, warning that the people who will be affected by it will be the lower class, salaried class and especially the farmers.

“Today every Pakistani wants to ask what has happened in the country after no-confidence motion,” said Imran Khan. He added that the coalition government claims that he had left behind “landmines”.

"They are in IMF Programme since two months and we were in it since 2.5 months. Did we not have pressure to raise prices? Did we not negotiate with IMF constantly?” asked the PTI chairman.

The PTI chairman said that when the IMF asked his government to raise prices they decreased them as they knew the impact it would have on the people.

“We did it by taking money from here and there. We were in IMF programmes as well but cared about our people,” said Imran.

The PTI chairman said that the coalition government claims that they got a bad Pakistan but in reality, it was not true. Instead, he claimed, that it was the PML-N government from 2013-2018 that left a “real landmine” for the PTI in the form of a ballooning current account deficit.

The PTI chairman said that to counter rising oil prices his government had planned to buy oil from Russia so the pressure is not transferred to the people. He also wondered why the incumbent government was unwilling to talk about taking oil from Russia.

On Thursday PTI Chairman Imran Khan had called on the masses to hold demonstrations across the country against the “imported” government today.

In line with his call, PTI held protests at Islamabad’s F-9 Park, Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Qauideen, Lahore’s Liberty chowk, Faisalabad’s Ghanta Ghar chowk, Rawalpindi’s Commercial Market, Multan’s Sahah Abdullah chowk and Peshawar’s Hasht Nagari Gate. The demonstrations were also held in other cities of the country.