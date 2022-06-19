PTI Sindh MPA arrested for 'sexually assaulting' woman

PTI's Sindh MPA Shabbir Qureshi. — Twitter

KARACHI: PTI's Sindh MPA Shabbir Qureshi was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Javed Alam Odho said on Sunday.

Qureshi was detained in the wee hours of Sunday when he left his home for Fajr prayers, as stated by PTI's Sindh spokesperson Haleem Adil Sheikh, who first reported the arrest.

"Qureshi was shifted to an unidentified place after detention," Sheikh claimed.

Later, Odho revealed that Qureshi was arrested over a woman's complaint against alleged sexual harassment.

"A woman had complained to SITE police station at 3am on Sunday morning, alleging that Qureshi sexually assaulted her after luring her with a job offer," the police chief said.

He further stated that a case has been registered against Qureshi on behalf of the complainant under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Investigations against Qureshi have been launched, he added.

Khurram Sherzaman condemns Qureshi's arrest

Meanwhile, PTI leader Khurram Sherzaman condemned Qureshi's arrest, claiming that police vehicles were parked outside the detained PTI leader's house all night.

"Sindh government's jiyala force has kept PTI [in the crosshairs] as every kind of false allegation is being imposed on PTI leaders," Sherzaman said, adding that Qureshi's arrest is concerning.

He demanded the immediate release of Qureshi, saying that "the tactics the fearful Sindh government are hiding behind are pitiable".