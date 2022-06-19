Islamabad markets to close by 9pm to conserve energy

Islamabad administration decides to shut markets by 9pm. Photo: Twitter/@ImAmmarOfficial

ISLAMABAD: Following in the footprints of Sindh and Punjab, the Islamabad administration on Sunday decided that all the markets and shopping centres must shut down by 9pm to save electricity.

A notification issued in this regard stated that Section 144 of Pakistan Penal Code will be implemented in Islamabad.

Marriage halls must shut down by 10pm, it said, adding that medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries, milk shops, vegetable markets, tandoors and bus stands will be exempt from the restrictions.

Meanwhile, eateries, industries, clubs, parks and cinemas will be closed by 11:30pm.

Punjab revises business timings

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday announced that markets across the province would close at 9pm as the government seeks to conserve energy given the power crisis in the country.

The chief minister made the announcement during a meeting with representatives from trade associations, according to an official post-meeting statement.

A day earlier, the Sindh government announced that markets across the province will shut down at 9pm to save electricity.

The measure, which will remain in effect till July 16, is in response to the prevalent outages, and load shedding of the electricity and seeks to reduce the shortfall between the supply and demand of electricity, according to the notification.