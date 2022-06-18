FATF approval: Ali Zaidi highlights HBL chairman’s contribution

Delegates of governments from around the world discussed a range of money laundering and terrorist financing issues during the FATF Plenary held in Berlin. -Courtesy FATF

KARACHI: Former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said that Pakistan’s achievement in completing the tough criteria set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) would not have been possible without the contribution from HBL Chairman Sultan Ali Allana.

In a major development on Friday, the international financial watchdog for combating money laundering and terrorist financing announced that Pakistan has “substantially completed its two action plans” and would be removed from the grey list after it passes the on-site visit stage.

The development was warmly welcomed by all sections of the society and those who worked tirelessly to achieve this herculean task were duly praised.

In this regard, the PTI leader took to Twitter to highlight the efforts of Sultan Ali Allana in making it possible.

“While many contributed brilliantly towards our success in FATF, I must specially acknowledge HBL Chairman Sultan Ali Allana, who hired and paid millions of dollars to top international consultants required to guide our Pakistan team in helping us get through FATF. Well done HBL Pakistan,” the minister said.

The HBL chairman, while speaking to Geo News, said that it was not just the funds that they provided that must be recognised.

“We identified the consultants, put the team together, made the templates for the work that had to be done, organised training sessions and participated in report content, etc.”

Allana said that all of the above and the resultant success could not have been possible without the unflinching support of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the then DG MO General Noman, and so many others who held the programme launch and oversaw its continuation together.

He also appreciated and gave credit to former PM Imran Khan for believing in his plan and to all those in his government who followed it and guided it to the completion stage.

“My sincere gratitude to all who gave me this opportunity to serve my country. It has been my privilege.”