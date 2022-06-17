United effort needed to save world from drought: Sherry Rehman

The International Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is being observed today (Friday) across the world including Pakistan to raise awareness about the methods of preventing desertification and recovering from drought.



This year’s slogan is “Rising Up from Drought Together”.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, in her message on the World Desertification and Drought Day, stressed the need to set in motion the work on improving drought preparedness and building drought resilience.

Urging a united effort, she said we cannot stop droughts from happening but we can prepare for them by conserving our water.

The minister said Pakistan is striving to achieve the voluntary Land Degradation Neutrality Targets by 2030.