By-poll on July 27 for Karachi NA seat vacated after Amir Liaquat's death

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced a by-poll on the National Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of PTI lawmaker Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain on July 27.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, nomination papers will be accepted for the election on NA-245 from June 22 to 24 while scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on June 27.

The election tribunal will announce the order on appeals on July 04 and the candidates can withdraw their nomination by July 06. As per the schedule, election symbols will be allotted to candidates on July 07.

Syed Nadeem Haider has been appointed as Returning Officer for the by-election.

PTI’s Aamir Liaquat passed away on June 9 at the age of 50 in Karachi. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

He was later buried on the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine.