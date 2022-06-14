National Bank of Pakistan wins terror financing case in NY court: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has won a terror-financing case filed against it in New York’s federal court, sources in the Attorney General's Office told Geo News Tuesday.
The plaintiff — Harold Brown Sr — withdrew their case against the NBP, thus allowing the national bank to win the case.
Sources told Geo News that a few years back, the national bank was accused of facilitating the transfer of funds that were used to plan and execute an attack on a United States military base in Afghanistan, which killed nine American soldiers.
Had the NBP lost the case, according to sources, it would have been slapped with fines worth billions of dollars and would have effectively gone bankrupt. AG Office sources also said that if the NBP had lost, Pakistan would have faced serious issues at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
The case was handled by the International Disputes Unit of the AG Office. The team was led by Ahmed Irfan. It was the same team that helped produce positive outcomes in the Karkey, Reko Diq, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and Tuwairqi cases.
