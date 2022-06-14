Mirza Shahzad Akbar was Imran Khan's broker: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanullah (centre) addresses a press briefing alongside other federal ministers in Islamabad, on June 14, 2022. — YouTube/PTV

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday said former prime minister Imran Khan's adviser on accountability and interior, Shahzad Akbar, was acting as a “broker” for the PTI chairman.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a federal cabinet meeting, the interior minister alleged that Akbar was involved in corruption in a case related to a private housing society.

The interior minister alleged that Khan’s corruption czar, Akbar, settled Rs50 billion rupees and got an Rs5 billion commission.

The case was unearthed by the UK’s National Crime Agency, he added.