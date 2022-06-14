Prince Harry, Meghan face ‘cut off’ from royal family if Jubilee footage leaks

file footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned over releasing any footage from the Queen’s Jubilee weekend to Netflix etc., with a royal expert saying that they risk chances of getting ‘cut off’ from the royal family.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the royal family extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by inviting them to the Queen’s Jubilee weekend at all, and the responsibility is on them to maintain their ties with the family.

Talking on this week’s Closer, Larcombe explained: “The test really begins now for Harry and Meghan. They have come to the U.K. and to the Jubilee and really cemented themselves as royals again—which is great for their brand and something that Spotify, Netflix and Penguin will be eating up.”

He then added: “But everything now depends on their behaviour moving forward.”

“Clearly an olive branch has been extended by the royal family here. But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about this weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book,” Larcombe added.

Further sharing that the royal family has good reason to not fully trust Meghan and Prince Harry, Larcombe said: “It’s last-chance saloon for them now. If anything from the weekend leaked, I imagine they will be totally cut off and that’ll be it.”

“It’s very dangerous ground if they betray anyone now. But if they act appropriately and prove they can be trusted, it could be a huge step in the right direction and the start of a new beginning.”