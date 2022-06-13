Punjab cabinet gives nod to budget proposals for FY2022-23

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz is presiding over a meeting to review the budget for the new financial year and outline of the development program on May 23. Photo: APP

LAHORE: A Punjab cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, on Monday approved the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2022-23.



The Rs3.226 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 has been termed ‘Roshan Rahay Naya Sawera’.

The provincial government has decided to allocate the portfolio of finance minister to Sardar Awais Leghari to present the budget.

As per the documents available with Geo News, a proposal has been accepted to allocate Rs900 million for women's development projects, while Rs19.5 billion has been allocated for the local government.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved a proposed allocation of Rs164.26 billion for projects related to infrastructural development. Among this, Rs80.77 billion has been earmarked for road construction.

The documents showed that Rs27.63 billion has been set aside for the irrigation sector, Rs5 billion for the energy sector and Rs41.4 billion for the production sector.

The provincial finance ministry has proposed that Rs29.5 billion be allocated to public buildings, while more than Rs21 billion has been suggested for urban development.

Budget in numbers

Rs2.148 billion - Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI) and PKLI Nursing School

Rs0.7 billion - self-employment schemes

Rs1.5 billion - provision of laptops

Rs1 billion - prisoners’ welfare programme

Rs5 billion - correctional facilities improvement

Rs0.5 billion - Digital Punjab

Rs4 billion - chief minister’s priority programme

Rs0.9 billion - Punjab urban land systems enhancement

Rs0.5 billion - soft and green ground in Punjab

Special development packages

Rs125 billion - Sehat Card programme

Rs58.5 billion - Sustainable Development programme

Rs31.5 billion - Sustainable Development programme (South Punjab)

Rs35 billion - road rehabilitation programme (inter-district roads)

Rs4.2 billion - Skill Development programme

Rs1.5 billion - solarisation of water supply and irrigation systems

Rs5 billion - Viability Gap Fund (VGF) and land acquisition for development projects

Rs45 billion - public-private partnerships