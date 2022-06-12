PTI working in full swing for next polls: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that the PTI was "working in full swing" for the next elections.

During an exclusive interview with a private TV news channel, Khan said that as opposed to the PTI, it would be "very difficult for the current government to run an election campaign".



He went on to say that it was "impossible for the incumbent coalition government to win the next election".

Khan said that the government registered police cases against members of the PTI following the party's "Azadi March" to Islamabad last month so that it could put anyone it wanted in jail.

The former prime minister also criticised the Shahbaz Sharif-led government for passing the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on June 9, which had previously been returned by President Arif Alvi.

Commenting on the development, Khan said that the PTI will approach the Supreme Court soon.

Regarding the overall political situation of the country, the PTI chairman said that the entire nation was "looking towards the institutions to intervene and make things right."

Answering a question about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Khan said that the projects "had to be halted because of the coronavirus pandemic."

In response to another question regarding Pakistan's relations with the United States during PTI's tenure, Khan said that he enjoyed cordial ties with former US president Donald Trump, adding that Joe Biden's administration was "stuck in dealing with matters related to Afghanistan".