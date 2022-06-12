Pakistan, China vow to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation at tri service level: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and General Zhang Youxia Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and China have vowed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Sunday.



According to the military's media wing, the two countries "vowed to enhance their training, technology and counter-rterrorism cooperation at the tri service level".

This resolve was expressed during a visit to the Peoples Republic of China by a senior-level tri service military delegation of Pakistan, from June 9 to June 12 (today).



The delegation, headed by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, held wide ranging discussions with senior officials of the Chinese military and other government departments, the ISPR said.



— ISPR

The "apex meeting" was held on June 12 wherein the Pakistani side was headed by Gen Bajwa while the Chinese side was led by General Zhang Youxia Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China, the statement said.



Both sides discussed their perspectives on the international and regional security situation, and expressed satisfaction on defence cooperation between the two countries, the ISPR said.

Both countries "reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest", it added.





