Past events should not be a hurdle to ailing Musharraf's return: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the reports about the deteriorating health condition of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that there should be no bar on his return to the country.

Taking to Twitter, Khawaja Asif said, “In view of his health condition, there should be no hindrance in the return of Pervez Musharraf to the country.”

The defence minister prayed for his health and said, “May he spend his time with dignity in this phase of life.”

'Musharraf not on ventilator'

A day earlier, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — the political party established by Pervez Musharraf — rubbished the reports of his death.

According to the APML, the ex-military ruler was taken back to his residence after three weeks of being admitted to the hospital. It also refuted news related to him being in critical condition or on a ventilator.

The news regarding his death is not correct, it said, asking the public to pray for his speedy recovery.

The party said that Musharraf is being treated for amyloidosis at his home and his condition is stable.

Amyloidosis is a condition which is caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein in organs and tissues that prevents them from working properly.

Meanwhile, Musharraf's family said that he has not been shifted onto a ventilator and has been hospitalised due to a complication of his ailment (amyloidosis).

"Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the statement added.

It is important no note that the former Pakistani ruler is living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the last many years.